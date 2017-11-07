FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Ubisoft's games sales beat its own target
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 7, 2017 / 4:43 PM / in a day

REFILE-Ubisoft's games sales beat its own target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - French video games maker Ubisoft said on Tuesday it had beaten its own estimates for sales in the three months ended Sept. 30 and was confident about results for the current quarter, thanks to the strong performance of its recently released games.

The group’s second-quarter sales rose 85.8 percent to 264.2 million euros ($306 million), Ubisoft said in a statement, beating its own target set in July of about 190 million euros.

The growth in revenue was driven mainly by the recently released game for Nintendo’s Switch console, “Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle” as well as the company’s well-known franchises “Rainbow Six Siege”, “Ghost Recon Wildlands” and “For Honor”. ($1 = 0.8647 euros) (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.