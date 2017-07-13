FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS's Chinese subsidiary granted local private fund licence
July 13, 2017 / 12:59 PM / a month ago

UBS's Chinese subsidiary granted local private fund licence

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - UBS's Chinese asset management subsidiary has been granted a licence to manage money for institutions and wealthy investors onshore in China, part of the Swiss bank's efforts to stock up on local licences.

"Securing the licence expands the breadth and depth of our domestic offering, complements our offshore capabilities and, importantly, demonstrates our continued support of China in its efforts to open its capital markets to the world," Rene Buehlmann, head of Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management, said in a statement on Thursday.

The licence allows UBS Asset Management (Shanghai) Limited to offer onshore fixed income, equity, and multi-asset private funds to institutional and high net worth investors in China. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)

