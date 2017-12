ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - UBS Group said on Friday that Jeremy Anderson will be nominated for election to the Swiss bank’s board of directors at its forthcoming annual general meeting planned for May 3.

Anderson was the chairman of auditor KPMG’s global financial services practice from 2010 until he retired last month, the Zurich-based bank said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)