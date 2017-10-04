FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS's Weber sees additional jobs coming through new opportunities
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 14 days ago

UBS's Weber sees additional jobs coming through new opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - UBS Chairman Axel Weber sees the Swiss bank adding jobs in the coming years by expanding into new opportunities, after Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti suggested the lender could shed up to 30 percent of its workforce through technological advances.

“I think what Sergio tried to say is, don’t expect, if you’ve been in a banking environment for 10 years, that in 10 years you still will be doing the same job or you will be doing the job you’re doing now in the same way,” Weber said on Wednesday at a conference organised by the Swiss Finance Institute in Zurich. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.