UBS suspends economist amid row over his Chinese pig comment

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS Group has suspended a senior economist whose comments about Chinese pigs prompted an outcry in China, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

UBS on Thursday had apologised for any misunderstanding caused by Paul Donovan’s comments, which it said were about inflation and Chinese consumer prices rising, which was driven by higher prices for pork.

“We confirm that we have asked Paul to take a leave of absence as we review this matter, to evaluate whether further steps need to be taken,” a UBS spokesman said by email.