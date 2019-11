FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - UBS said on Monday it was closing its underweight to emerging market equities and moved its overall position on equities to neutral.

Separately, Morgan Stanley also said it was upgrading its stance on emerging market equities to equal weight from underweight on a better global growth outlook outside the U.S.