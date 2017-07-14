FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Marriott to join NatWest Markets FIG DCM team
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 9:26 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Marriott to join NatWest Markets FIG DCM team

2 Min Read

(Adds context, detail)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - James Marriott, head of financial institutions group debt capital markets at UBS for Europe, Middle East and Africa, is joining NatWest Markets, according to multiple sources.

Marriott will join NatWest Markets in October in a similar role and report into Harsh Shah, head of financial institutions origination & solutions. The appointment was confirmed by a NatWest Markets spokesperson.

He will be responsible for the UK lender's financial institutions capital markets business in EMEA, including securitisations, covered bonds and bank capital.

It is the latest in a series of recent financial institutions hires by NatWest Markets. Chris Agathangelou was hired from Nomura in late 2016 to run EMEA financial institutions bond syndicate.

Marriott was promoted to his role at UBS in September 2015.

Marriott was not available for comment. UBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.