Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swiss lender UBS said Arnould Fremy will rejoin the firm, as a managing director in its global industrials group (GIG), after seven years at Nomura.

Fremy will be responsible for GIG’s transportation and logistics activities in EMEA, industries that he also covered at Nomura, UBS said.

Before joining Normura, Fremy was with UBS for 11 years and will now rejoin the firm in May. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)