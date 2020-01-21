UBS cuts mid-term targets after 2019 profit drop

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) cut profitability targets on Tuesday as Switzerland’s largest bank grapples with ultra-low interest rates and increased competition for wealthy clients.

People walk past a logo of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich, Switzerland October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, who successfully pivoted UBS away from investment banking to wealth management nearly a decade ago, is under pressure to retain UBS’ edge in the business of managing money for the rich.

The bank said it would now target a 12-15% return on core capital and a reported 75-78% cost/income ratio through 2022 after missing both ambitions in 2019. Its RoCET1 last year was 12.4% while its reported cost/income ratio was 80.5%.

The bank reported a 129% rise in net profit for the final quarter of 2019, but that performance benefited from a comparison with the final months of 2018 when a market rout hurt earnings. Profit for the full year fell 5%.

The bank announced an overhaul of its flagship wealth unit under new co-head Iqbal Khan earlier this month but the moves, which will see hundreds of jobs axed and revived efforts to increase lending, were too late to salvage Ermotti’s return on equity and cost targets.

UBS’ rivals have followed its strategy of cutting trading risk in favour of wealth management and the battle for clients along with ultra-low interest rates and the threat from passive investing have made it harder to compete.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S), Switzerland’s second-biggest bank and UBS’ main rival, in December lowered its profitability targets after reaching a 7.8% return on equity in the first nine months of 2019, as compared to UBS’ 7.9% for the full year.

On Tuesday, UBS reiterated growth ambitions for its wealth management even as it scrapped targets for other divisions, saying it now expected pre-tax profit growth of 10-15% for 2020-2022 as compared to an adjusted 10-15% previously targeted over the 2019-2021 cycle.

That contrasts with Morgan Stanley (MS.N), which is seeing the fruits of a long-term push into wealth management. Last week the U.S. bank raised the bar for profit from its wealth division over the next two years after reporting a return on tangible equity of nearly 13%.

Ermotti put UBS in what he described as ‘fuel saving’ mode last year to reduce costs, including freezing hiring, slashing bonuses and delaying spending.

But it has been hit by sliding profit and sluggish activity among its wealthy clients and the rise of passive investing which undercuts the high-fee, private banking model.

Shares in UBS were largely flat last year compared to a gain of almost 30% since the start of 2019 at Credit Suisse. They have risen around 4% since the wealth unit reorganisation was announced in early January.