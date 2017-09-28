FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS says not target of German tax evasion investigation
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 19 days ago

UBS says not target of German tax evasion investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS said on Thursday it was not the subject of a German investigation into suspected tax evasion following a search of its Frankfurt site a day earlier.

No documents were seized at UBS’s offices in Wednesday’s search, which was part of a probe into suspected tax evasion by UBS clients.

“The investigation of the German authorities is not related to a criminal or civil proceeding against UBS,” the bank said.

The statement expands on Wednesday’s comment, when UBS said there were no investigative proceedings against any employees of its Frankfurt unit.

In 2014, UBS paid about 300 million euros ($352 million) to settle claims by the authorities in Germany’s western city of Bochum that it helped wealthy Germans dodge taxes.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Edmund Blair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.