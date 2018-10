ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS AG Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Thursday he cannot categorically exclude a large acquisition but that such a deal is unlikely, given the bank’s current status as the world’s largest wealth manager.

CEO Sergio Ermotti of Swiss bank UBS smiles as he speaks at the annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

“It is difficult to rule out M&A,” Ermotti told investors after the company released third-quarter results, adding options for a transformational deal with a big partner are limited.