Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swiss lender UBS named Marc Wursdorfer as a managing director and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) head of its private funds group.

Wursdorfer, who joins from Credit Suisse, will report to global head of private funds group Kevin Kuryla and Javier Oficialdegui, head of EMEA corporate client solutions. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)