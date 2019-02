FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - A French court on Wednesday found Swiss bank UBS AG guilty of laundering the proceeds of tax evasion and fined it 3.7 billion euros ($4.20 billion).

The judges did not immediately announce any compensation to the French state for lost tax revenues. The state had sought an additional 1.6 billion euros in damages.

($1 = 0.8816 euros)