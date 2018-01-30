Britain's UDG Healthcare expects 18-21 pct growth in full-year profit

Jan 30 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare said it expects adjusted earnings per share to increase by 18-21 percent in 2018, driven by a strong first-quarter and benefits from the U.S tax reform.

The company, which provides outsourced sales and marketing, drug distribution and packaging services to healthcare companies, said pre-tax profit in the first quarter of the year was well ahead of last year, helped by recent acquisitions.

UDG said it would gain from a reduction in the headline US federal corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)