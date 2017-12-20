Scuffles break out in Ugandan parliament during debate to extend Museveni rule

KAMPALA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A confrontation broke out at Uganda’s parliament on Wednesday as some lawmakers scuffled with security personnel, blocking them from entering the building where a debate was being held on a law that would let President Yoweri Museveni extend his rule.

Live television showed two legislators dragged by security personnel, put in police vehicles and driven away to an unknown destination.

