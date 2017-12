KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan legislators voted overwhelmingly late on Wednesday to remove from the constitution an age cap of 75 for presidential candidates, allowing President Yoweri Museveni, 73, to seek re-election at the next polls in 2021.

FILE PHOTO: Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni delivers a speech during the launch of the National Dialogue committee in Juba, South Sudan May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jok Solomun

Critics say the move opens the possibility of a life presidency for Museveni, who has ruled the east African country for 31 years.