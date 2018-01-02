FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uganda's Museveni signs law removing age cap for president
January 2, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Uganda's Museveni signs law removing age cap for president

Elias Biryabarema

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has signed a law that critics say will effectively allow him to rule indefinitely, a spokesman for parliament told Reuters on Tuesday.

The law removes a 75-year age cap on presidential candidates from the constitution, allowing Museveni, who has ruled the country for 31 years is now aged 73, to stand again at the next election due in 2021.

Parliament, controlled by Museveni’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), passed the bill on Dec. 22 amid heavy security deployments across the capital Kampala and outside parliament. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Maggie Fick and Gareth Jones)

