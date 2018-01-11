Uganda shilling stable a day after c.bank intervention

KAMPALA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was unchanged on Thursday a day after the central bank intervened to cool off escalating depreciation pressures on the local currency fuelled by energy and manufacturing demand.

At 0726 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,655/3,665, same level as Wednesday’s close.

Bank of Uganda sold an undisclosed amount of hard currency late on Wednesday to support the shilling which had depreciated to a low of 3,665/3,675 against the dollar.

This week the shilling has come under significant pressure mostly fuelled by tight supplies meeting with healthy dollar appetite from both importers and commercial banks.

