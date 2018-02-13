Ugandan shilling stable despite key rate cut

KAMPALA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling remained unchanged on Tuesday, despite a central bank easing of its monetary policy stance, traders said.

At 1217 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,630/3,640, the same level as Monday’s close.

The Bank of Uganda cut its policy rate to 9 percent from 9.5 percent earlier on Tueday, but traders said the local currency remained stable, drawing support from pending mid-month tax payments.

