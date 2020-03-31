Australian regulator approves Asahi-AB Inbev $11 billion Australia deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

(Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it will not oppose Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502.T) buying Anheuser Busch InBev’s (ABI.BR) domestic operations for $11 billion, after the Japanese firm agreed to sell some of its beer and cider brands.

Under the pledge with Australia’s Competition and Consumer Commission, Asahi will sell its Stella Artois and Beck’s beer brands and Strongbow, Bonamy’s and Little Green cider brands.

The ACCC also said it will need to approve future buyer of the beer and cider brands.