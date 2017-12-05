FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hard brexit would be a 'disaster' for UK-based airlines - IATA chief
#Brexit
December 5, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 2 days ago

Hard brexit would be a 'disaster' for UK-based airlines - IATA chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A hard Brexit would be a “disaster” for UK-based airlines, the head of the International Air Transport Association said on Tuesday.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac speaks during the Global Media Day in Geneva, Switzerland, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

“If (traffic rights) are not negotiated because it is a hard Brexit it will be a disaster for the UK-based carriers because they will not be allowed to land in Europe, which is a small problem,” Alexandre de Juniac told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday, although said he didn’t think it would come to that.

De Juniac also repeated that airlines needed clarity on future flying rights by October next year at the latest.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
