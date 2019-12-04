New Alphabet chief started at Google, made name with Android

(Reuters) - Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during signing ceremony committing Google to help expand information technology education at El Centro College in Dallas, Texas, U.S. October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Below are some key facts about Pichai:

* Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India on June 10, 1972

* An alumnus of Wharton business school, Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

* Worked at consultant McKinsey & Co before Google

* First interviewed at Google on April 1, 2004, the same day that the company launched Gmail

* Widely credited for making the Google Chrome browser

* Pichai took over Android business from that group’s founder, Andy Rubin, managing the market leading smartphone operating system globally

* A year after Pichai took over Android, Google shipped 1 billion devices

* Prior to taking over as CEO, Pichai was in charge of product and engineering at Google’s Internet businesses

* Appointed CEO of Google in Nov. 2015

* Was widely seen as a potential successor to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) CEO Steve Ballmer before Satya Nadella took over in February 2014

* Loves to play chess

