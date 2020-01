FILE PHOTO: Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of Angola’s former President and Africa's richest woman, sits for a portrait during a Reuters interview in London, Britain, January 9, 2020. Picture taken on January 9. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LISBON (Reuters) - Angola’s public prosecutors named billionaire former first daughter Isabel dos Santos a formal suspect on Wednesday over alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds during her time as chairwoman of state oil company Sonangol, Portuguese news agency Lusa said.

Isabel dos Santos could not be immediately reached for comment.