Japan cancels maritime fleet review after typhoon - spokesman

Local residents sit in a boat as they are rescued from a flooded residential area following Typhoon Hagibis in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has cancelled a maritime fleet review planned for Monday, a spokesman for the Maritime Self-Defence Force said, after a fierce typhoon pounded Tokyo and surrounding regions over the weekend, causing flooding and widespread power outages.

Last held four years ago, the review was due to include 46 naval vessels and 40 aircraft. Ships from Australia, India, the United States, Canada, Singapore and Britain were to join.