Top News
January 6, 2020 / 4:15 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Australia commits extra A$2 billion for bushfire rebuilding

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will commit an extra A$2 billion (£1.06 billion) over the next two years to help cover the cost of rebuilding as bushfires ravage the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

He told a news conference the government would pay “whatever it costs” to recover from the fires, which are likely to run for weeks or months yet.

Around A$500 million of funding would be allotted for the fiscal year that ends in June 2020, with A$1 billion earmarked for 2020/21 and A$500 million for 2021/22.

If further funding was needed, it would be provided, Morrison said.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below