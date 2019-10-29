Australian regulator initiates court action against Google

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Australia’s consumer regulator said on Tuesday it has started court proceedings against Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google for allegedly misleading consumers about the personal location data it uses.

“The ACCC (Australian Competition & Consumer Commission) claims that from at least January 2017, Google breached the Australian Consumer Law when it made on-screen representations on Android mobile phones and tablets...,” the regulator said in a statement.

ACCC alleged that the tech giant misled consumers about the location data it collected or used when certain Google Account settings were enabled or disabled.