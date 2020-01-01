World News
January 1, 2020 / 8:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Austrian conservatives and Greens reach coalition deal, Greens say

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Austrian politician Sebastian Kurz speaks during the EPP congress in Arena Zagreb hall in Zagreb, Croatia, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday reached a coalition deal with the Greens to ensure his return to power and bring the left-wing party into government for the first time, a Greens spokeswoman and a source close to the talks said.

The deal comes three months after Kurz’s party clearly won a parliamentary election on Sept. 29 with 37.5% of the vote, requiring a coalition partner to command a majority in the lower house. The Greens finished fourth with 13.9%. Kurz and his Greens counterpart will issue statements later in the evening.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Gregorio

