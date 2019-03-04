Volkswagen decision whether to list trucks unit Traton a matter of days

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen is pictured during Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Volkswagen CEO Herbert Dies's news conference in Berlin, Germany February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

GENEVA (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter on Monday said a listing of the German carmaker’s Traton trucks unit is highly desirable, and a decision will be made in the coming days.

The market environment for stock market listings remains volatile with markets spooked by uncertainty surrounding the question of Britain’s exit from the European Union and whether the United States will impose tariffs on European cars, Witter said.

“A listing his highly desirable,” Witter said at the Geneva car show.

“We will evaluate the valuations that analysts give the asset and will take a decision in the coming days,” Witter said about the potential listing.