FILE PHOTO: Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 24, 2019. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BAKU (Reuters) - Azeri President Ilham Aliyev’s ruling Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan) party said it believed it had won a snap parliamentary election on Sunday.

“Exit poll results make us think that Yeni Azerbaijan got a majority of votes,” the party said a statement on its website.