Trump says he has no doubt new Boeing CEO will address 737 Max issues

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks prior to signing "phase one" of the U.S.-China trade agreement in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had no doubt that Boeing Co’s (BA.N) new chief executive, David Calhoun, would be able to turn the company around as it grapples with the two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX plane.

Trump speaking at a White House event to sign the Phase 1 trade deal with China, said Boeing needed move quickly to address the safety concerns over the grounded aircraft.