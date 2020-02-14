Boeing gives recommendations to U.S. FAA on 737 MAX wiring concerns - sources

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max aircraft taxis the runway at the Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington, U.S. January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has provided preliminary recommendations to the U.S. FAA to address concerns over wiring bundles on its grounded 737 MAX jetliner, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The U.S. planemaker and the Federal Aviation Administration said last month they were reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on the grounded 737 MAX.