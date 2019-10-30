Southwest had $1 million per 737 MAX rebate clause on training

FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured in front of United Airlines planes, including Boeing 737 MAX 9 models, at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

(Reuters) - Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday Southwest Airlines Inc (LUV.N) had a $1 million (£776,096.24) per plane rebate clause in a contact with Boeing Co (BA.N) if its 737 MAX planes required new simulator training.

Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said the rebate would have covered 280 planes ordered by Southwest.

Muilenburg said he “believed that was part of the contract structure we had with Southwest.” He added “it’s not uncommon for us to have incentive clauses in these contracts.” If the FAA required the simulator training it “would have cost Boeing hundreds of millions of dollars and given its competitor an advantage,” DeFazio said.