Vice president of Bolivia's electoral board resigns over early count controversy

LA PAZ (Reuters) - The vice president of Bolivia’s electoral board tendered his resignation to the government of President Evo Morales, citing the “foolish” decision by the rest of the six-member panel to interrupt publication of results of an official quick count vote in Sunday’s presidential election.

In a letter addressed to Vice President Alvaro Garcia dated Tuesday, Antonio Costas said the decision had discredited “the entire electoral process, causing an unnecessary social convulsion.”

“Bolivia is first,” Costas added, before signing the letter.

His resignation comes as anti-government protests continued for a second day over the disputed preliminary results of the election, as it was still unclear whether Morales would be forced to a run-off election with chief rival Carlos Mesa.