November 10, 2019 / 1:33 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Mexican government says it is concerned about situation in Bolivia

People shout slogans during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that it was concerned about the political situation in Bolivia, which has been locked in a weeks-long standoff over a disputed election.

“For Mexico, democracy is the only way and replacing this process with force and violence means a setback,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “The Government of Mexico urges dialogue, as President Evo Morales has put it.”

Reporting by Diego Ore; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

