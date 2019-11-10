Bolivian President Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit

Bolivia's President Evo Morales addresses the media at the presidential hangar in the Bolivian Air Force terminal in El Alto, Bolivia, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian president Evo Morales said on Sunday he would call for new elections after the Organization of American States (OAS) released a report saying that a disputed Oct. 20 vote should be annulled due to irregularities.

The long-standing leader of the South American nation also said he would replace the members of the electoral board, which has come under fire after the election, which had been won by Morales, was mired in widespread allegations of electoral fraud.