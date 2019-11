Bolivia's President Evo Morales addresses the media at the presidential hangar in the Bolivian Air Force terminal in El Alto, Bolivia, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he would submit his resignation as the South American country’s leader after the military suggested he step down and allies resigned amid a fierce backlash to a disputed election last month.