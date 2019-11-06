Bolivian protest leader plots La Paz return as violence flares

LA PAZ (Reuters) - A Bolivian protest leader who has pledged to march into La Paz to demand President Evo Morales step down will make a second attempt to reach the capital on Wednesday, amid intensifying clashes between government supporters and the opposition.

Luis Fernando Camacho has said he will fly to the capital’s main airport in nearby El Alto, with plans to deliver a pre-written letter of resignation for Morales, following a contentious election the leftist leader won last month.

Camacho, who has become a figurehead for the opposition, has already attempted to reach La Paz, but was barred from leaving the airport in El Alto for several hours on Tuesday as government supporters massed outside. An air force plane later returned him to Santa Cruz.

The new attempt is likely to stoke tensions following weeks of long protests and strikes since the Oct. 20 vote. Hostilities ramped up on Tuesday night in La Paz with clashes on the streets between Morales supporters and the opposition.

With little sign of a political solution, the standoff has worsened. On Wednesday, newspaper headlines decried the violence and pointed to an economic cost of $167 million. “Bolivians against Bolivians” read the front page of one local daily.

Wilfredo Chavez, vice minister of public safety, said in a television interview that the government was installing a “larger contingent of police” to control the situation at the El Alto airport if Camacho returned.

“If the gentleman comes we will take every measure to ensure his passage,” Chavez said.

Morales won last month’s vote with a lead of just over 10 points over main rival Carlos Mesa, handing him an outright win and avoiding a second-round runoff. The victory, however, was marred by a near 24-hour halt in the count, which, when resumed, showed a sharp and unexplained shift in Morales’ favour.

International governments have called for calm and are backing an audit of the election by the Organization of American States (OAS), which has previously recommended that a second round vote go ahead. Morales has agreed the audit will be “binding,” but many in the opposition are now demanding his removal.