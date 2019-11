FILE PHOTO: Bolivia's Senate President Adriana Salvatierra attends a ceremony at La Casa Grande del Pueblo presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian Senate President Adriana Salvatierra announced her resignation on Sunday, shortly after President Evo Morales resigned following weeks of protests over his disputed victory in the Oct. 20 election.