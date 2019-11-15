World News
November 15, 2019 / 12:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bolivia's Senate votes to appoint new chamber head, deputies

1 Min Read

Senator Monica Eva Copa Murga, of the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party, waves a Bolivian flag after being sworn in as president of the Bolivian Senate in La Paz, Bolivia November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian lawmakers in the country’s Senate voted on Thursday night in favour of a new chamber President and two vice president, after a spate of resignations amid major political upheaval in the South American nation.

The new Senate head will be Mónica Eva Copa Murga, a member of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party of Evo Morales, who resigned on Sunday under rising pressure over a disputed election, leaving behind a political vacuum.

Reporting by Danny Ramos; Writing by Adam Jourdan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below