November 11, 2019 / 7:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump: Bolivia events boost democracy, send signal to Venezuela, Nicaragua

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Veterans Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the resignation of Evo Morales as Bolivia’s president preserves democracy in that country and sends a signal to “illegitimate regimes” in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

“The resignation yesterday of Bolivian President Evo Morales is a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere,” Trump said in a statement. “These events send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

