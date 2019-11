Bolivia's new Foreign Minister Karen Longaric speaks during a news conference at the Presidential Palace, in La Paz, Bolivia November 15, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia’s interim government will ask all Venezuelan diplomats to leave the country for allegedly interfering in the country’s internal affairs, the foreign minister said on Friday.

Karen Longaric added in a news conference that the government would also “go a bit further” regarding Venezuela later in the day, but declined to provide details.