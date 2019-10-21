Bolivia's electoral board updates rapid count after outcry, shows Morales further ahead

FILE PHOTO: Bolivia's President and candidate Evo Morales of the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party waves after voting in the presidential election at a polling station in a school in Villa 14 de Septiembre, in the Chapare region, Bolivia, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia’s electoral board updated its preliminary election vote count on Monday evening after a nearly 24-hour pause sparked protests and calls from international observers and foreign governments for it to resume, to ensure transparency.

With 95% of votes counted, President Evo Morales had just over 46% and his chief rival Carlos Mesa 37%, showing Morales extending his lead but still just shy of a 10-point lead needed to avoid a riskier run-off with Mesa in December, data from the website of the Supreme Electoral Board showed.