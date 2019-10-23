Top News
October 22, 2019 / 9:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bolivia's Morales claims election victory, blasts opposition 'coup'

Mitra Taj

A demonstrator reacts during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian leader Evo Morales repeated his claim that he had won victory in a presidential election and railed against the opposition for trying to orchestrate a “coup” after mass protests claiming the vote was being rigged.

The official vote count on Tuesday morning showed Morales with 46.49% of the vote, about 9.5 points ahead of main rival Carlos Mesa, but just short of the 10-point lead necessary to win outright and avoid a riskier second round run-off.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Angus MacSwan

