Trump backs Bolivia's interim president, denounces violence

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he backed Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez as she seeks “a peaceful democratic transition,” and he denounced ongoing violence in the country.

“We support @JeanineAnez in Bolivia as she works to ensure a peaceful democratic transition through free elections,” Trump said on Twitter. “We denounce the ongoing violence and those that provoke it both in Bolivia and from afar.”