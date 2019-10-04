Factbox: Dudley departure forms part of change of guard at UK Plc

(Reuters) - BP (BP.L) on Friday appointed its head of upstream Bernard Looney as chief executive to succeed Bob Dudley when he retires next year, the latest in a series of changes in senior management at some of Britain’s biggest companies.

FILE PHOTO: Dave Lewis, Tesco CEO, speaks at the the British Chamber of Commerce annual conference in London, Britain, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Here are some of the major moves in recent months:

BP:

BP promoted the head of its oil and gas production business to take charge next year when the American Dudley retires.

Tesco:

Tesco (TSCO.L) boss Dave Lewis, credited with saving Britain’s biggest retailer from collapse in 2014, will step down next summer and will be succeeded by Ken Murphy, a former executive at healthcare group Walgreens (WBA.O).

Imperial Brands:

Chief Executive Alison Cooper will step down as head of cigarette maker Imperial Brands Plc (IMB.L) once a replacement is found.

Standard Life Aberdeen:

Former co-chief executive and current vice-chairman Martin Gilbert will leave Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA.L) next year, ending a career spanning more than three decades at the helm of one of Britain’s most successful asset managers.

Metro Bank:

Vernon Hill, the chairman and founder of Britain’s troubled Metro Bank (MTRO.L) will step down from the bank’s board and his role by the end of the year.

Royal Bank of Scotland:

Alison Rose, named as CEO at RBS (RBS.L) in September, will become the first woman to run one of the biggest British banks when she formally takes on the role at the start of November.

HSBC:

Global commercial banking unit head Noel Quinn is serving as interim chief executive at HSBC (HSBA.L) after the banking group announced the surprise departure of Chief Executive John Flint after just 18 months in August.

Kingfisher:

Carrefour veteran Thierry Garnier succeeded Veronique Laury as CEO of Kingfisher, whose main businesses are B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France, last month.

Ferguson:

Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson (FERG.L) named the head of its U.S. business Kevin Murphy as its new chief executive in September to take over from John Martin.

William Hill:

William Hill (WMH.L) last month promoted its digital boss Ulrik Bengtsson to the chief executive’s role, making the Swede the British gambling company’s third new boss in five years.

Saga:

Specialist tourism and insurance firm Saga (SAGAG.L) said in June Chief Executive Lance Batchelor will retire in January after six years with the company. A new CEO has not yet been appointed.