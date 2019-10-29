BP profits slump 40% on weaker oil prices, but beat forecasts

LONDON (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) posted a sharp drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by weaker oil prices and lower production, but still beat expectations even as it took a one-off charge of $2.6 billion linked to large asset sales.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

London-based BP said third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net income, fell 40% from the year earlier period to $2.3 billion. That exceeded a forecast of $1.73 billion in a company-provided survey of analysts and compared to $2.81 billion in the second quarter of 2019.

The drop will not come as a surprise to investors after BP indicated earlier this month that it would take a non-cash charge of $2 billion to $3 billion in the quarter as it gets closer to disposing of assets worth $10 billion by the end of 2019, a year ahead of schedule.

Graphic: BP Q3 profits here

The $2.6 billion charge nevertheless pushed the firm to its first quarterly net loss, of $700 million, since the second quarter of 2016.

Although profit came under pressure, cashflow, seen as the main measure of BP’s underlying performance, was unchanged from a year earlier at $6.1 billion.

Oil and gas production, excluding its share from its 19.75% stake in Russia’s Rosneft, was down 2.5% from a year earlier at 2.568 million barrels of oil equivalent per day as a result of maintenance at several high-margin fields and a two-week disruption to production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from Hurricane Barry.

A 17% drop in oil prices in the third quarter from a year earlier also weighed heavily on profits of other energy companies including Italy’s Eni and Norway’s Equinor.

“BP delivered strong operating cash flow and underlying earnings in a quarter that saw lower oil and gas prices and significant hurricane impacts,” Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said in a statement.

BP earlier this month announced Dudley will retire next year following a tumultuous decade at the helm of the company. He will be succeeded by 49-year-old Bernard Looney, BP’s head of upstream.

Graphic: BP Q3 cashflow here