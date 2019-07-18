Brazil government to detail stimulus package on July 24

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is expected to detail its plans to release funds from the workers’ severance fund, known as FGTS, on July 24, the presidential chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni said on Thursday.

In a press conference organised to mark 200 days of Jair Bolsonaro’s administration, Lorenzoni added the government wants to make sure that the release of part of the assets in the workers’ funds will not hurt home financing. FGTS accounts for almost half of the funds allocated to the financing of homes in Brazil.