July 8, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Brexit plan a significant move in talks - Irish foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s new Brexit plan represents a significant move towards a much less disorderly departure from the European Union, though it will not be accepted in full by the 27 other member states, Ireland’s foreign minister said on Sunday.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks during a news conference in Dublin, Ireland, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“I think for the first time we’re seeing very direct language which points to a much softer Brexit than I think some people have been commenting on and that has to be welcomed,” Simon Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.

“I don’t think they (the EU) will accept it in full but I hope it can be the basis for a serious negotiation now. I think there will be some concerns in the EU that this is essentially Britain picking and choosing what elements of the single market it wants to be part of.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet

