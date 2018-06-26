BMW not considering moving production out of Britain over Brexit - executive

LONDON (Reuters) - BMW is not considering moving production out of Britain because of uncertainty connected to Brexit, the company’s special representative in Britain said on Tuesday.

Raindrops cover the bonnet of a BMW car in London, Britain, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

When asked by a reporter at a conference whether the German car manufacturer was “actively considering” moving production out of Britain due to uncertainty over future trade relationships, Ian Robertson said: “No we’re not.”

“We are committed to our operations in the UK, our workforce here,” he added.

Comments published in the Financial Times by a BMW executive on Monday suggested that BMW would close its British factories which make Mini and Rolls-Royce cars if Brexit leads to serious supply chain disruption.

Robertson said those comments were taken out of context and referred to supply chain disruption resulting in delays to production at factories.