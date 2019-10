Police officers shelter from the rain, at the scene where bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Grays, Essex, Britain October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s government hopes Britain can confirm the identities of the 39 bodies found dead in a refrigerated truck near London as soon as possible, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

At present, British police are unable to confirm the nationality of the deceased, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.